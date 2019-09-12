Indiantown - Sara Mellichamp Cook Chandler, age 99, of Indiantown, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019.She was married to the late Fred Davis "Doc" Chandler. Sara was the daughter of Mrs. Mary Eliza Snowden and Charles Dudley Cook, Jr.She was born October 5, 1919, in Rhems, SC and later moved to the Indiantown area.She graduated from Indiantown High School and was an active member of Indiantown Presbyterian Church.During World War II she worked at Selective Services. In later years she was the bookkeeper at Stuckey Brothers Farm Supply. Sara was raised by her aunt, Marguerite Snowden, after losing her mother at age 4. When "Aunt Rete" became infirmed Sara was her devoted caregiver for many years.Sara was widowed at age 53 and lived independently most of her life. She was thoughtful, kind, and loving. Sara was predeceased by her husband and daughter, Marguerite "Retesie" Chandler Cook. She is survived by her son, Fred Davis "Spud" Chandler, Jr. (Yvonne); Grandsons, Chandler "Chad" Frierson (Natalie), Franklin Chandler, and Charles Chandler; and Great-grandson, Chandler "Chase" Frierson.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, at Indiantown Presbyterian Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home, will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at 10:00 in the Fellowship Hall. The family will receive guests at Sara's home in Stuckey, 3810 Hemingway Highway daily and following the service. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
