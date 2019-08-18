FLORENCE Odessa Blackmon, 99, wife of Colon L. "Son" Blackmon, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence. Born in Timmonsville, Mrs. Blackmon was the daughter of the late Vance and Matilda Kelly.After their marriage in 1939, the Blackmons lived in Charleston prior to and during World War II while Mr. Blackmon worked in the shipyard. After the war, they moved to Florence and made it their home. She helped her husband as owners of Pine Ridge Grocery and later retired from Florence General Hospital. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Florence. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time at Santee, and most of all, she enjoyed her family.Mrs. Blackmon is survived by her husband of 79 years, Colon Blackmon; her daughter, Janice Blackmon Welch and husband Bobby Welch; her great-granddaughter, Taylor Allen White and husband A. J. White; her great-great-grandson, Blaine Allan White, and great-great-granddaughter, Leighton Elizabeth White; her sisters, Christine McIntosh and Lois Wallace; her brother, Willard Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by two sons, Ted Blackmon and Jimmy Blackmon; three grandchildren, Tammy Blackmon, Bubba Allen and Celeste Allen; sister, Margaret Carter; and brothers, Laurie, Bud, Reggie, Cephus, and Winky Kelly.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.The family would like to thank the nurses, CNA's and all the staff of McLeod Hospice for their wonderful care given to Mrs. Blackmon.
