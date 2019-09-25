HILTON HEAD, SC James Kennedy "Jimmy" Smith of Hilton Head, SC, formerly of Florence, SC, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Jimmy was born in Florence, a son of the late Dr. George C. Smith and the late June Bockstanz Smith.He graduated from McClenaghan High School where he participated in multiple sports. Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Navy. After his service, he attended Florence-Darlington Technical College, graduating with associate degrees in both electrical engineering and computer design.Jimmy had been employed as the assistant golf pro at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head for a number of years. He later managed Aunt Chiladas Restaurant in Hilton Head. After retirement, he was employed by The Hilton Limousine Company (The Yellow Cab).In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a sister, June Eranda Everett.Surviving are three sisters, Terrell S. Smith (Edward) of Barnwell, SC, Susan S. Elvington (Leo) of Florence, Martha S. Clifford (Steve) of Charlotte, NC, and a brother, George Covington Smith, Jr., (Sharon), also of Florence; brother-in-law, Tommy Everett, of Florence; nephew, Brice Elvington (Kim); nieces, Mary Glenn Eldridge (Jule) and Morgan Walker (Michael); and numerous out-of-town nieces and nephews, along with several grand-nieces and -nephews.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home of Susan S. Elvington from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The June B. Smith Scholarship, c/o McLeod Health Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.