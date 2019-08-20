Eliza Jane Gibbs Purvis Went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2019. Born April 26, 1944, Jane was the daughter of Cohen and Ida Gibbs. She was a devoted servant of the Lord, serving and witnessing to others. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Florence for over 50 years, serving as the teacher of the Good News Sunday School Class, WMU leader and assisted in the church library. She was also a volunteer at Carolinas Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband James A. Purvis and a son Michael C. Purvis. Surviving are a daughter Lynn (Billy) Parrott of Florence; sons Al (Cathy) Purvis of High Point, NC, Gerry (Rita) Purvis of Summerville, Jack (Susan) Purvis of Evergreen and a daughter-in-law Laura Purvis of Florence; a sister, Yvonne Floyd and special niece, Cindy (Mark) Garcia of Columbia. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are; Stacy (Todd) McCarron of Richmond, VA, Sara (John) Foster of High Point, NC, Julia (Brian) Hickman of Florence, Brian (Melissa) Parrott of Florence, Matt (April) Purvis of Greenville, Kate (Joel) Tyner of Florence, Nealy (Michael) Wolfe of Charlotte, NC, Megan (Josh) Embler of Charlotte, NC, Jordan (Will) Richburg of Florence, Jackson (Cameron) Purvis of Florence and Jameson Purvis of Florence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home on Thursday, August 22, 2019, with burial following in the Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund of First Baptist Church, 300 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501.
