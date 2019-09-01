JOHNSONVILLE -- Legette J. Eaddy, 87, husband of the late Ruby McCrackin Eaddy, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lake City Community Hospital. Mr. Eaddy was born on December 18, 1931 in Florence County, son of the late Clark J. Eaddy and Pearline Baxley Eaddy. He was a graduate of Johnsonville High School and a longtime member of Vox United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities. Mr. Eaddy was a retired plant superintendent for over 40 years with James I. Miller and Standard Commercial Tobacco Company. Surviving are his son, Marty D. (Charlotte) Eaddy of Vox; granddaughter, Kandice E. (Jonathan) Smith of Scranton; great grandchildren, Raigan C. Smith and Riley D. Smith; Mr. Eaddy was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Beatrice Eaddy.Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Power-Durant Cemetery, Vox. The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September, 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Vox United Methodist Church, 1868 Vox Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Darlington man charged in Saturday shooting death of Marion man
-
Chesterfield County School District: Cheraw football coach Poole, assistant Garvin suspended from coaching duties for season's first three games
-
Florence County deputies stage early morning Johnsonville drug raid
-
Three juveniles charged with making threats against Florence One Schools
-
Plan calls for four middle schools in Florence One
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.