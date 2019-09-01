JOHNSONVILLE -- Legette J. Eaddy, 87, husband of the late Ruby McCrackin Eaddy, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lake City Community Hospital. Mr. Eaddy was born on December 18, 1931 in Florence County, son of the late Clark J. Eaddy and Pearline Baxley Eaddy. He was a graduate of Johnsonville High School and a longtime member of Vox United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities. Mr. Eaddy was a retired plant superintendent for over 40 years with James I. Miller and Standard Commercial Tobacco Company. Surviving are his son, Marty D. (Charlotte) Eaddy of Vox; granddaughter, Kandice E. (Jonathan) Smith of Scranton; great grandchildren, Raigan C. Smith and Riley D. Smith; Mr. Eaddy was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Beatrice Eaddy.Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Power-Durant Cemetery, Vox. The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September, 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Vox United Methodist Church, 1868 Vox Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).

