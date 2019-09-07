FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Charles Andrew Rose will be 12 Noon Monday in the Pentecostal United Apostolic Church. Burial will be in the Florence National Cemetery directed by Peoples Funeral Service. He died Tuesday September 3, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1952 in Lamar, SC a son of the late Raymond Sr. & Virginia Mae Nettles Rose. He graduated from Spaulding High School, Lamar in 1970. He then served in the US Navy and was discharged as an Honorable E3. After returning home, he was employed with various Companies, Ouzts-Wilbert Burial Vault, Carolina Farms, the Florence National Cemetery and the Florence Morning News. Survivors include: his wife of 32 years, Ann Singletary Rose; eight children; six brothers and sisters; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. The family is receiving friends at 926 E. Candy Lane, Florence.

