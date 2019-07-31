Funeral services for Mr. Willie James Chandler, Jr. will be conducted 11:00 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Christian Assembly Church, 401 Pamplico Highway, Florence. He died on Saturday, July 27th at his residence after an illness.Willie Jr. was born June 20, 1936 in Summerton, SC to Willie James Chandler, Sr. and Lurena Johnson Watson. He attended Scott Branch High School, in Summerton, SC. As a young man, Willie left his home in Summerton and headed for the US Army. After his enlisted duty was over, Willie became an Army Reservist. He was formerly employed as a Conductor for the New York City Transit Authority. He was a member of Christian Assembly Church. Survivors include: his wife of 60 years, Carol Marie Chandler; sons: Kevin T. Chandler, Ronald S. Chandler, Arnold P. Chandler, Willie James Chandler, III and Victor H. Chandler; grandchildren: Christopher Chandler, Daryl Chandler, Sean Martin, Arnold Chandler, Jr., Victor Chandler, Jr., Danielle Martin, Lauren Chandler, TraciMarie Chandler, Austin Chandler, Brandon Chandler and Ethan Chandler Roy; great-granddaughters, Jaelynn Nicole Chandler and Sakiyna-Innsaei Martin, siblings: Mary Johnson, Robert Lee Johnson, Mary Watson, Lucille Lawson, Lillian Collier, Dorothy Hampton, Charlie Watson, and Veronica Stewart; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family is receiving friends at the home, 2534 East Old Marion Highway, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
