MARION -- Graveside services for Mrs. Sarah Reames Dukes, 96, will be held at 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Eddie Collier will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at the Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home.Mrs. Dukes, widow of Irving R. Dukes, Sr., entered into rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Bishopville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charles Melvin and Mary Free Reames. Surviving are her son, Irving R. Dukes, Jr. of TX; daughter, Julie D. Roland of Marion, SC; grandchildren, Larry R. (Sarah) Roland, Jr., J. D. (Paula) Roland, Stephanie Martin, Trey Dukes; 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3903 W. Hwy 76, Marion, SC 29571.
