MARION -- Graveside services for Mrs. Sarah Reames Dukes, 96, will be held at 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Eddie Collier will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at the Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home.Mrs. Dukes, widow of Irving R. Dukes, Sr., entered into rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Bishopville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charles Melvin and Mary Free Reames. Surviving are her son, Irving R. Dukes, Jr. of TX; daughter, Julie D. Roland of Marion, SC; grandchildren, Larry R. (Sarah) Roland, Jr., J. D. (Paula) Roland, Stephanie Martin, Trey Dukes; 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3903 W. Hwy 76, Marion, SC 29571.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.