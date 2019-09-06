January 3, 1931- September 5, 2019Mrs. Kitchens died after battling a prolonged illness. She is survived by two sons, Darriel and Mark. She lived a full life! Always compassionate and wanting to give of herself to others. Born in Atlanta, GA living her formative years in Alabama and then again in GA. She later married and moved to Marion, SC, where she was active in her church and raised two sons. She worked for the public school system, as an editor for the Marion Star, and as a private tutor. She was also heavily involved with animal rescue and the local shelter. She felt helping animals was very important. She was truly an Angel and will be missed.

