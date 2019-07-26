Monroe Timmons Jr. made his transition on July 21, 2019. Born and raised in Timmonsville, SC, Monroe established Corners Liquidation in Montclair, NJ; he later moved his company to Orange, NJ. Beloved husband of Barbara Ann Daniels, Esq.; loving father of Shion, Terris and Miles; dear son of the late Jessie Mae and Monroe Timmons; caring brother of Ernest, Jesse, Frankie, Norma Jean, Dorothy Lee, Yvonne and the late Isolean, Vivian, Christine, Marylen, Eloise, Hattie Mae and Bobby; grandfather of Jordan, Payton and MJ and great grandfather of Amelia. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held 3pm Thursday at Whigham Funeral Home, 580 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Newark, NJ. Visitation Thursday 2pm until time of service at the funeral home in NJ. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Saturday conducted by Bowman's Funeral Home of Timmonsville at Sunset Memory Garden, 2615 Alligator Rd, Effingham, SC. Viewing will be from 9:30 am to 10 am prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Garden.
