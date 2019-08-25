DARLINGTON -- Linda Webb Marotta, of Darlington died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 4 PM in Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home, 1213 Indian Branch Road, Darlington. Linda was the daughter of the late Charles Henry Webb and Rudell Windham Webb. She was a charter member of Faith Free Will Baptist Church and a member of First Baptist Church in Darlington. Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband, Dennis Marotta of Darlington; her daughters, Cheree (Ricky) James and Pam (Ronald) Boswell all of Darlington; her grandchildren, Ryan (Kelsey) James, Mark (Jessica) James, Landon Boswell, and Jared Boswell; her great grandson, McKoy James; her sister, Jackie Weatherford (the late Roger Weatherford); her brothers, Marshall (Robin) Webb and Tommy (Teresa) Webb and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 297, Darlington, SC 29540.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.