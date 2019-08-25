DARLINGTON -- Linda Webb Marotta, of Darlington died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 4 PM in Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home, 1213 Indian Branch Road, Darlington. Linda was the daughter of the late Charles Henry Webb and Rudell Windham Webb. She was a charter member of Faith Free Will Baptist Church and a member of First Baptist Church in Darlington. Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband, Dennis Marotta of Darlington; her daughters, Cheree (Ricky) James and Pam (Ronald) Boswell all of Darlington; her grandchildren, Ryan (Kelsey) James, Mark (Jessica) James, Landon Boswell, and Jared Boswell; her great grandson, McKoy James; her sister, Jackie Weatherford (the late Roger Weatherford); her brothers, Marshall (Robin) Webb and Tommy (Teresa) Webb and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 297, Darlington, SC 29540.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Cheraw football coach Andy Poole on administrative leave
-
Person dies Saturday morning after being shot at Florence business
-
Isgett named chief operating officer for McLeod Health
-
South Florence, West Florence, Wilson each to host one on-campus varsity football game this season
-
Florentine demolition to start soon
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.