Funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Ann Daniels Wilson will be 12 noon Saturday in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She departed on Saturday September 7, 2019. She was born in Florence County to the late Johnny Daniels, Sr. and Margaret Green Daniels. She was a 1965 graduate of Johnson High School. She was a lifelong member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She devoted her time and efforts unrelentingly serving in many ways after being baptized and dedicating her life to the Lord. She routinely attended Sunday school, sang on the Senior Choir, was a Willing Worker, served as an usher on the Junior and Senior Usher Boards, was a member of the Trustee Wives, served as president of the Trustee Wives, and rolled up her sleeves to serve where ever and whenever needed. She was a member of the Mary Perkins Chapter 292 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a school bus driver for Florence School District # 1, for more than 20 years. Survivors include: her husband of 50 years, Frederick Wilson, Jr.; three daughters: Shannin (Lawrence) Wilson of Arlington, TN; Tonya Wilson of Timmonsville; Joi Wilson of Florence; and one son, Frederick Wilson, III of Effingham; her grandson, Frederick Jamar Wilson, whom she raised as her own; six more devoted grandchildren, Kayla Roberts, Shane Wilson, Lauren Wilson, Shania Wilson, Meghan Roberts, and Frederick Zaire Wilson; three brothers, George Daniels of Buffalo, NY, Jerome (Dora) Daniels of Depew, NY, and James Daniels of Rocky River, OH and one sister, Irene Rumph of Buffalo, NY.Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Friday and Eastern Star Rites at 7 PM in the Funeral Home. The family is receiving friends at 4117 Alligator Road, Timmonsville.
