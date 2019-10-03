SCRANTON -- Barbara Ann Miles, 75, wife of Willard H. "Pete" Miles, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her residence, after an illness. Mrs. Miles was born on July 5, 1944 in Lake City and was raised by her grandmother, Mary C. Smith. She was a homemaker and was a very loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Surviving are her husband, Willard H. "Pete" Miles of Scranton; son, Bobby Ray Miles and Howard Miles of Scranton and Donnie Ray (Tracy Lynn) Miles of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Brittni Miles, Amber Miles, Kristen (Joseph) Benfield, Heather (Orry) Andrews and Ashley (Austin) Giedd. She is also survived by a very close cousin, Mary Windham, who was like a sister.Mrs. Miles was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Smith Tessier; granddaughter, Melissa Sue Miles; brother, Harley Cook.Funeral services will be 5:00 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019, at Beulah FWB Church of the Pentecostal Faith on Old #4 Hwy, Scranton. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow at Matthews Cemetery in Coward.The family will receive friends from 4:00 5:00 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at the church, prior to the service. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).

