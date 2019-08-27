HARTSVILLE -- Mrs. Margie Ann Joyner Spires, 88, passed away on August 24, 2019, with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in The Chapel of Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home. The Rev. Nathan Falco will officiate with burial to follow in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2 o'clock. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.Memorials may be made in her honor to West Hartsville Baptist Church, 1003 West Carolina Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550. Born on January 4, 1931, in Middendorf, SC, she was the middle child of the late Margaret Rowe and James Otis Joyner. Her older brother Hayward and younger brother Bill are both deceased. She graduated from McBee High School, studied accounting at Florence-Darlington Technical College, and was a member of West Hartsville Baptist Church.In 1951, she married Thomas Hiller Spires and they built their life together in Hartsville. As a working Mom, Margie balanced a successful career, first as an operator at Southern Bell and then as a cost accountant at Burlington Industries, while raising three children. In the 1970's, she was promoted to cost accountant at Burlington; it was the first time a woman had her picture posted on the bulletin board there. She took pleasure in "working with numbers and making everything balance."Margie loved being surrounded by her family and friends. After her husband passed away, she moved next door to her brother Bill and sister-in-law, Mary Helen, and enjoyed many adventures with them. She delighted in being "Mama" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing, laughing, and sharing her love. She enjoyed traveling, writing in her journal, and sending thoughtful cards. She was known as a good friend to many, visiting people who were sick and providing for those in need. In her journal, she wrote: "To love is the most precious gift of all."Margie's life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Tanya Richbourg (Mike) of Anderson, SC, Hiller Ann (Tom Lee) of Raleigh, NC; Kirk (Donna) of Hartsville. She has three grandchildren, Ashley Benson-Jaja (Tuba) of Savannah, GA, Kelly Mize (Jared) of Anderson, SC and Gabriel Spires Lee of Raleigh, NC. She has seven great-grandchildren, Lola, Calhoun, Deacon, Wellsley, and Solomon Mize, Rowan and Vivienne Benson-Jaja. The family expresses gratitude for the care given by the wonderful staff of Caris Healthcare Hospice and Morningside Assisted Living.
