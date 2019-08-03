Danny Wallace Keefe, 73, of Pamplico, SC, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Mr. Keefe was born a son of the late John Wallace "JW" Keefe and Ernestine Prosser Keefe. He was a faithful member of Florence Baptist Temple where he served for over 43 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Mr. Keefe was a former logger and owned Keefe Logging. He was also the owner of DWK Properties. Mr. Keefe is survived by his wife, Sandra Corley Keefe; sons, Scotty Keefe (Stacie) and Robert Keefe, both of Pamplico; grandchildren, Chase Keefe, Jacob Keefe, Josh Keefe and Corley Keefe; and sisters, Diane Brown, Debbie Cox and Dixie Provau, all of Pamplico. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Florence Baptist Temple. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Pamplico directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm 8:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.