September 14, 1943 June 17, 2019Brenda Winona (Ham) Caudle, 75, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Hospice Inpatient Center of Wichita Falls, TX. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Florence, SC. The service will be officiated by Dr Darryl Evans.Brenda was born September 14, 1943 in Florence, South Carolina to the late Wade and Winona Ham. After graduating from McClenaghan High School in 1962, she went on to marry Don Caudle and they had two children: Scottie Caudle and Jeff Caudle.Brenda was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Florence, SC, and later Effingham Presbyterian Church in Effingham, SC, the latter of which she and Don were Youth Group leaders. She was also an active member of the Friberg Cooper Garden Club in Texas from 2005-2012, serving as Secretary for 3 of those years. She loved decorating her home, and had a Masters degree in "shopping". She also loved South Carolina beaches and beach music. Brenda was incredibly kind and generous to those in need, and had a unique, special way with words that few could rival. Most recently, she and her husband Don owned and operated Texoma Steel Buildings in Burkburnett, TX.She is survived by her husband Don Caudle of Wichita Falls, TX, her children Scottie Caudle of Dallas, TX, and Jeff Caudle of Wichita Falls, TX, her brother Wade Ham and wife Lynn of Florence, SC, and sister Tricia (Ham) Schaetzle and husband Bud of Sumter, SC, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Interment was at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Florence, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks instead for donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. A guestbook and memorial video is available online at www.gatheringus.com.
