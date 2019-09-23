PAMPLICO -- Funeral service for Mr. James "James Boy" Fleming will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Mill Branch AME Church, 1917 N. Old River Rd., Pamplico. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. The family will receive friends at 1019 Boling Rd., Pamplico.At the family request, please no floral arrangements.

