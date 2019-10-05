Ronnie Lee Dotson, 71, of Effingham, SC passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.Mr. Dotson was born in Kentucky, a son of the late Hiram Dotson and Wilma Anderson Dotson. He was a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church and was a jack of all trades, specializing in electrical and plumbing.Surviving are his wife, Gail Gregg Dotson; son, Ronnie Lee Dotson, Jr.; grandchildren, Hunter Dotson, Katlin Dotson, and Grace Dotson; great-grandchild, Kevin; brother, James Dotson; sister, Linda Havird, and a number of nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church Sound System Fund, 6316 Pamplico Highway, Effingham, SC 29541.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Monday, October 7, 2019 at Evergreen Baptist Church with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
