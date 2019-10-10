FLORENCE -- Richard A. Grover, age 78, passed away at his home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13th at Swift Creek Baptist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Rich was born in Birmingham, Alabama on October 18, 1940. Although he left Alabama at a young age, Rich always claimed Alabama as his home. He was an avid Alabama (Roll Tide) fan and would rarely miss a game.Rich served almost two years in the U.S. Marine Corp and spent his time in Okinawa. He always spoke fondly of his time in the Marines and was proud of his service. Unfortunately, Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Howle Grover, and both his children, Jamie Guy, and Robin Morris. He is survived by two grandchildren and two great grandsons. He also leaves behind a brother and sister.We will miss you very much, Rich. May God's love go with you.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
