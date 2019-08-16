Willie Pee Ervin, Jr., 68, of Florence, SC was born on December24, 1950 to Mrs. Etta Mae Wingate Ervin and Willie Ervin, Sr. He passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 after months of failing health. Willie, as a boy, worked curbside at drive-thru restaurants, until he soon developed a passion for his father's chosen profession. Shortly after attending Florence School District One's public schools, he earned his license as a Master Plumber at Florence Darlington Tech. After he secured steady employment at Lazy-Boy, naturally he proposed to a sweetheart of a gal he loved, they married and started a beautiful family, for whom he always cared deeply. He worked extremely hard at becoming successful. Even before Ervin Plumbing Company began to expand into residential, industrial, and commercial contracts, he consistently provided well for his family. Juicy built a solid foundation, planned a legacy for his new family. He continued to demonstrate a powerful presence and unwavering strength up until the night he slipped away quietly.Left to cherish his beloved memories are: his children: Jennifer (Anthony) Taylor and Justin (Janetra) Ervin, both of Charlotte NC; grandchildren: Briana Ervin, Janique Taylor, Brandon Ervin, Justin Ervin, Jr. and Jaeshon Ervin; great-grandchildren, J'Nëvah and Jayson Ervin. brothers, Harrison Ervin and James (Kathy) Ervin; sisters: Connie (Charles) Brown and Buquilla (William) Cannon; sister-in-law, Zina Wright; brother-in-law, Terry Wright; godchildren, Dana and Cedric White; his lifelong friends, David and Vera White, Edmond "Chew" Davis, Joshua Davis and Willie Hines, Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Eckles Ervin.Public Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6:30-8pm at Savannah Grove Baptist Church in Effingham, SC.Mr. Ervin will be placed in the church on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 11:30am for viewing until the hour of service.Funeral Services will be held at 12:30pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church 2620 Alligator Road Effingham, SC 29541. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 409 Dorado Drive Florence, SC 29505. Job's Mortuary, Inc., 312 S. Main Street is in charge of arrangements.Online memorials may be sent to the family at: jobsmortuary@sc.rr.com or visit us on the web at: www.jobsmortuary.net.
