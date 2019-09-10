Lamar Annie Amerson Dority, age 89, passed away Monday, September 09, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13th at Lamar First Baptist Church with burial following at Lamar Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home in Lamar. Born January 12, 1930, Annie is the daughter of the late Robert Heyward Amerson and Alice Nichols Amerson. Annie loved to read and was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was a member of Lamar First Baptist Church.Surviving are her son, John B. Dority Jr. of N. Augusta, GA; her daughter, Alice Hair of N. Charleston; grandchildren, Gregg Downey, Richard W. Hair, Michael Ann Dority, J. Blandy Dority III, Jake Walker, Megan Dority, and seven great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Dority; children, Michael Steven Dority, Donald Ray Dority, Robert Rollin Dority, Nancy Kay Dority, Wanda Annette Dority, and her brother, John Amerson.Memorials may be made to Lamar First Baptist Church, PO Box 431 Lamar, SC 29069.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
