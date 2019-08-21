TIMMONSVILLE -- Tran Powell White, 69, passed away on August 20, 2019.Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, Florence. Burial will follow at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville. The family will have a time of visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. White was born in Darlington County, the daughter of the late Edward B. and Zeda Hicks Powell. She was a Registered Cosmetologist for more the 30 years. Tran attended Faith Baptist Church.Surviving are her husband of 34 years, R. Randy White; two sons, Randy (Deana) Broach, Lance (Susan) Broach; daughters, Crissy (Bobby) Rogers, Lisa (Ken) Anderson; brother, James (Nan) Powell; sister, Judy (Leon) Davis and her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a brothers, Bernie Powell.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

