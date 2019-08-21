TIMMONSVILLE -- Tran Powell White, 69, passed away on August 20, 2019.Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, Florence. Burial will follow at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville. The family will have a time of visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. White was born in Darlington County, the daughter of the late Edward B. and Zeda Hicks Powell. She was a Registered Cosmetologist for more the 30 years. Tran attended Faith Baptist Church.Surviving are her husband of 34 years, R. Randy White; two sons, Randy (Deana) Broach, Lance (Susan) Broach; daughters, Crissy (Bobby) Rogers, Lisa (Ken) Anderson; brother, James (Nan) Powell; sister, Judy (Leon) Davis and her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a brothers, Bernie Powell.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.