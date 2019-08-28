Oral Wise, 67, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 19, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Oral was born March 1, 1952 in Florence, SC to the late Joseph Lonnie Wise and Pearlie Mae Yarborough Wise. Surviving are his partner of 41 years, Bobby Clark of Raleigh; his brothers, Harry Wise, Coward, SC; Allen Wise, Florence, SC; Willie (Landa) Wise, Pamplico, SC; his sisters, Blondell Turner, Lexington, NC; Mary (Edd) Poston, Pamplico, SC; Wilma Caraway, Coward, SC; and Nellie Gaskins of Lake City, SC; along with many nieces and nephews of which he cared deeply. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton. The family will receive friends from 1:00 2:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the services at the funeral home.

