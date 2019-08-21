PAMPLICO - Jarvis Douglas "Billy" Poston, 82, husband of Fannie Jo Powell Poston, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Poston was born on January 4, 1937 in Florence County, son of the late James Dewey Poston and Pauline Collins Poston. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and Hannah Masonic Lodge #298. Mr. Poston was a farmer, owner/operator of Poston Repair Service. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Fannie Jo Powell Poston of Pamplico; daughter, Myra Elaine Poston (Wayne) Coleman of Hemingway; sons, Adrian Douglas Poston of Pamplico and Tommy Geral (Debbie McAllister) Poston of Lake City; sister, Ellen Evone Morris of Lake City; grandchildren, Christopher (Stacy) Coleman and Brooks (Autum) Coleman, both of Florence, Lauren C. (Chris) Prosser of Georgetown, Brandon D. (Candice Hardee) Poston of Green Sea, Erin B. (Josh) Britt of Darlington, Preston (Christy Parrott) Poston and Adam Tyler (Jessi Sims) Poston, both of Pamplico; and thirteen great grandchildren. Mr. Poston was preceded in death by his grandsons, Clint Douglas Poston and Coleman Geral Poston; a sister, Paula Devon Eaddy; and a brother, James Janis Poston. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Friday, August, 23, 2019, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Pamplico. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow at Prosser Cemetery, Pamplico. The family will receive friends from 2:00 3:00 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Pamplico.Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3630 Bay Road, Pamplico, SC 29583 or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4013.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).

