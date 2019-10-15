Minnie Turner Hardee, 81, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Ms. Hardee was born on April 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Rosie Dimery Turner and Charlie Turner. She attended Florence Baptist Temple and had retired from Thomasville Furniture. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Hardee; siblings, Norton Turner, Leon Turner, Mary Jane Roberts, Faye Strickland, Pat Turner and Flora Mae Jordan. Ms. Hardee is survived by her daughter, Kathy Jones (Wayne); sons, Rick Darby (Susie), Ricky Hardee (Ann) and Ritchie Hardee (Barbara); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Christine Sellers; and her baby, Whiskers.Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Florence Baptist Temple Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Church. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

