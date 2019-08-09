LATTA - Marjorie Floyd Manning, 93, passed away peacefully August 8, 2019, at her home at 300 West Academy Street, Latta, South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at Latta United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3:00 PM with the Reverend Mike Rouse officiating and Rev. Paul Gasque assisting. Internment in Magnolia Cemetery will follow the service. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of the church from 2:00-2:45 PM immediately before the service. Kannaday Funeral Home is assisting the family.Marjorie was born December 3, 1925, the daughter of the late Henry Bascom Floyd, Jr. and Mayme Isabelle Sanders. Enjoying a happy childhood in a loving Christian family, she grew up in Floyd Dale with her 4 siblings. She was an alumna of Winthrop University earning a B.A. in English in 1946. A great lover of music and singing, Marjorie was active in the Roberts Chorus, the Glee Club, and the Sextet of the Glee Club at Winthrop. She continued to enjoy and share her love of singing and playing the piano throughout her life. In her senior year, Marjorie was chosen as May Queen, an honor and fitting tribute to her character and beauty. She was also a member of the Methodist Youth Caravan at Lake Junaluska, North Carolina. She was a member of the Latta United Methodist Choir for over fifty years and a life-long member of the Suzanna Wesley Circle. Because of her love for all children, Marjorie was actively involved with mentoring and inspiring children in her family and community. She taught in the Dillon County Schools for twelve years and served as guardian-ad-litem for ten years. She taught Sunday school in both youth classes and ladies Bible class for many years. Marjorie was selfless and often sacrificed herself and her desires for those of others. The many life lessons she taught will impact her family and love ones for years to come.Marjorie belonged to her Bridge Club and played monthly for over 50 years. She loved reading and spent her lifetime as a learner. She enjoyed sharing history and her concern for world politics. She loved all of God's creation and appreciated her unique connection to and place in it.Marjorie also enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a close bond with her brother George Harvey and was devoted to him all his life. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was intensely proud of each of them. She was their loyal supporter and extended unconditional love to them.Marjorie was the essence of the gracious Southern lady. She exemplified contentment and happiness that spring from a genuine love of God, life, and people. Her generosity and abundant kindness were evident to all who were fortunate enough to have been in her presence. She never allowed sadness to overwhelm her, but chose to see goodness in everything and everyone. She was a friend to all, and her life was a beacon of hope and possibility.Marjorie embraced life and gave her time, attention, and unconditional praise not only to her family, but to everyone fortunate enough to have known her. Her appreciation for life was contagious, and those in her presence were acutely aware that her life was guided by higher principles. Marjorie made a lasting impression on those who knew her.In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, James Willis Manning, whom she married in 1946, her four brothers: Richard Sanders Floyd, Henry Bascom Floyd, III, Dr. Malcolm Stafford Floyd, and George Harvey Floyd.Marjorie is survived by her sisters-in-law Lura Dean Richardson and Mrs. Rubie Fore Floyd; by her daughter Marie Isabelle Manning Wilson (Ray) of Greenwood and her son James Houston Manning (Debbie) of Latta; by five grandchildren: Ray Lansing Wilson, III (Sandi), Mark Manning Wilson (Chrissy), Mara Wilson Guilliam, Dr. James Hampton Manning (Mackenzie), and Dr. Hamer Manning Titus (Kyle); by eight great-grandchildren: Ella Wilson, Claire Wilson, Molly Wilson, Wyatt Wilson, Luke Guilliam, Graham Titus, Camden Titus, and Hollis Manning; by cousin Harriet Sessoms; and by best friend Tom O'Neal.Special appreciation is extended to caregivers Pruitt Health, Shirley Monohan, Virginia Daniel, Ester Sanders, Barbara Dixon, and Jerri Turbeville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Latta United Methodist Church, 306 North Marion Street, Latta, SC, 29565 or Pee Dee Area Special Olympics, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.
