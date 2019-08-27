HEMINGWAY -- William "Bud" Andrew Lawrimore, Sr., 68, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home.Mr. W. A. "Bud" was born in Hemingway, SC, a son of the late Percy B. Lawrimore, Sr. and the late Ruth Cribb Lawrimore. He was a passionate farmer, a member of the Hemingway First Baptist Church and former Sunday School Superintendent. He served as a firefighter for 35 years and was District 4 Chief for the Williamsburg County Fire Department. He was a member of the Indiantown Masonic Lodge # 165 and a Shriner. He was an outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting and fishing.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gail Cribb Lawrimore; daughter, Stacey (Lide) Howell; grandchildren, Taylor Howell, Holly Carmichael, and Haze Carmichael; brother, Percy (Debbie) Lawrimore, Jr.; sister, Guynita (Quinn) Davis.He was predeceased by a son William Andrew "Andy" Lawrimore, Jr.; granddaughter, Ruthie Lawrimore.Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 9:00 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Lawrimore Memorial Cemetery, 2299 Muddy Creek Road, Hemingway, SC 29554.The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Lawrimore Family Club House, 1562 Muddy Creek Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555.Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.

