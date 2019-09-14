COLUMBIA -- Wanda Hill Howell, 81, was born February 1, 1938 in Lamar, Florence County, SC and passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur Elocent Hill and Margaret Lucy Burgess Hill Hill and wife of the late Leroy Wheeler Howell. She was a dedicated, life-long teacher, having taught culinary arts, home economics, and science in multiple high schools in Columbia, SC; Giessen, Germany; and Hanau, Germany. She was a strong Christian woman, having been very active in multiple roles in Mt. Elon Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Shandon Baptist Church.Mrs. Wanda Howell is survived by her children: Lee Roy Howell (Amy), Margaret Howell Benson and Alice Howell Carter and by her grandchildren: Rachel, Rebecca, Christian and Drew. She is also survived by her brother Terry D. Hill (Mary) of Fairfax, VA and her aunt Pansy Hill Thomas of Lamar, SC. She was predeceased by her brother Ronald D. Hill (Anne) of Gilbert, SC.Mrs. Howell was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and suffered its effects for years. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made as a gift in honor of Wanda Howell to the Lewy Body Dementia Association online at LBDA.org/donate or via mail to 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.As a life-long educator, Mrs. Howell continued that path by donating her body to science. Her body was donated to the Willed Body Program (Clinical Anatomy Division) of the USC School of Medicine -Greenville, in order to further the education of healthcare practitioners.
