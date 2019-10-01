Barbara Myers Parker, 89, of Florence, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Ms. Parker was born a daughter of the late Melba Eva Myers and Homer Deleon Myers. She had worked with Hornes Restaurant and Southern Bell. Ms. Parker was a member of Willow Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Marion Parker; sisters, Margie Mae Emmanuel and Jessie Juanita Mims; and brother, Deleon Myers, Jr. Ms. Parker is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Sene, grandchildren, Rainy Suggs and Travis Turbeville; great-grandchildren, Chloe R. Suggs and Violet Rose Turbeville; and brother, Richard Morgan Myers. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Entombment will immediately follow. Family will receive friends from 2:00 3:00 PM on Thursday at Mount Hope Cemetery Chapel. Memorials may be made to Pee Dee Coalition Center For Domestic Violence (Shelter), 220 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29503.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

