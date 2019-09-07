EFFINGHAM -- Mary Ann Bellflowers, 72, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Florence, SC.Mrs. Mary Ann was born in Pamplico, SC, the daughter of the late Alexander Tilton and the late Lottie Mae Bazen Tilton. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, sister, and aunt. She was a member of the Beulah Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, fishing, and loved working with her garden of flowers.She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Mae (Glenn) Reardon and Betty Mae (Don) Edgeworth; friend, Glenn Collins; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Cecil Bellflowers; three brothers, Jimmy W. Tilton, Jon Henry Tilton, and Alexander Tilton, Jr.; sister, Lola Mae Tilton.Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Aimwell Cemetery, 2200 Old River Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
