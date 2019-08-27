TIMMONSVILLE -- Funeral service for Eric Lorenzo Scott will be 12 noon Thursday in the Church of Christ. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He died Saturday August 24, 2019. He was a son of the late Curtis and Margaret Scott and was raised by Rosa Green and the late James Green. He attended the Florence County public schools and worked with many local businesses. Survivors include: his wife of 18 years, Lakisha Scott; a daughter Nadia Scott; two sons, Markeis Dingle and Devin Scott; his mother, Rosa Green; a brother, Christopher (April) Scott; two sisters, Teresa (Artreese) Adams and Victoria (Ardwin) Howard; and his mother-in-law, Joanne Dingle.The family is receiving friends at 2830 Alligator Road, Effingham.

