HEMINGWAY -- Rev. Mayford 'M. C.' Williams, 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his daughter's home in Florence, SC.Rev. Williams was born in Hemingway, SC, a son of the late Tracy Bryant and Ethel Jean Williams. He was in the Ministry for 66 years during which time he was the Founder of Berchador Coliseum and the Wedding & Prayer Chapel both in Goose Creek. Loving Gospel music he became a leading promoter in South Carolina.He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Carl) Morris; grandchildren, Brandi M. (Rex) Williams, Tiffany Morris, Derek Derr, and Trey (Heather) Derr; sister, Shirley Jean (Bob) Tripp.He was predeceased by his wife, Lessie Dae "Polly" Driggers Williams; daughter, Sharon Derr; 3 brothers and 1 sister.Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Williams Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, 86 Williams Hill Road, Hemingway, SC.A celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the Abundant Life Church, 3030 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505.The family will receive friends after the service Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Abundant Life Church.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.