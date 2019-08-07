Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth McClain Lucas will be conducted 11:00 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Cumberland United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Florence Memorial Gardens. She died on Friday, August 2nd at her residence after an illness. Ruth was born on April 20, 1932 in Florence, SC to the late Lucille Robinson and Lee McClain. She was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and was a graduate of Wilson High School. In 1955, she graduated from Claflin College, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She also completed post-graduate work at UNC Charlotte. Ruth taught for many years with the Head start Program. In later years, she worked in the public schools a mentor for the Youth Advocacy (YAP) Program. She was a member of three bridge clubs, a garden club, a bowling team, and the Claflin College Century Club. She was a lifelong member of Cumberland United Methodist Church. Survivors include: her children, David Maurice Lucas, Dr. Vivian Renee (Michael) Gallman-DeRienzo and Michael Renard (Janet) Lucas; grandchildren, Taketa Shavon Rhodes, Jennifer Channel (Zigmond) Osby, Matthew James Gallman, Michael Renard Lucas, Jr., and Coker McClain Lucas; great-grandchildren, including Taketa's children (Treyvis T. Rhodes and Alexa Woods) and Olive Rose Osby, the daughter of Jennifer and Zigmond; nephews, Curtland Eugene (Melinda) Fields of Verona, New Jersey & Washington DC, Curtis DeVoine McClain and Christian Alexander Fields; and a host of cousins and friends.A note of gratitude is extended to Drs. Marshall Dent and Mohamed Zien who provided expert and compassionate care for Ruth in her final years. She was also blessed to be watched over lovingly by three special personal aides, Nakina Quick, Shamika Lowery, and Janice Reaves. Their patience and kindness will never be forgotten. Viewing will be from 1:00-6:00 this evening at the funeral home. The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the services. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
