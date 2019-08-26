TIMMONSVILLE -- Beatrice Martha Anderson, 101, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. before the service at the church."Aunt Bea" as she was lovingly called, was born in Darlington County, the daughter of the late Chapel and Clara Stewart Anderson. She worked for many years at Young's Pecan Company. She was a member of Lake Swamp Baptist Church.Beatrice was married to the late Quincy A. Anderson.Surviving are two daughters, Glenda (Charles) Gilbert, Sr., Joyce (James) Ousley all of Hartsville, SC; two grandchildren, Chad Gilbert, Nicole Ousley Baker and her great-grandchildren, Christian Ousley Baker, Quin Anderson Baker; her special friends, Doris Devine and Berdie Cherry and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Lois Evelyn Stewart and a grandson, Woody Gilbert.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

