James "Jim" Monroe Parks, 61, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born in Florence, a son of Rose Parks and the late Charles Parks, Jr. Jim was an industrious and hard-working person and retired from AT&T after 30+ years. He loved his family, especially his mother deeply and loved spending time with his grandkids who brought him joy. Jim is survived by Carla Parks; his children, Lee Parks, Lindsay Stevens (Wilson) and Jason Bennett; Four grandchildren; two brothers, John Parks and Charlie Parks; a sister, Debbie Parks; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Dawsey United Methodist Church. Following the service, the family will be receiving friends and family in the reception hall at the church.
