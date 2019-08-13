PAMPLICO -- Joyce Daniels Altman peacefully passed away on August 12, 2019 at Methodist Manor in Florence, South Carolina where she had been a resident since 2011. She was 96 years old.Joyce was the last surviving child of Nolie Turner Daniels and John James Daniels. Born at Salem Crossroads on August 31, 1922, she graduated Valedictorian of the Class of 1939 at Hannah High School and later from Florence Business College in 1941.She left her small community to go and work for the Department of the Navy in Washington DC during World War II. She worked in Washington until the war ended and then returned to her home at Salem where she married J.W. Altman in June of 1949.Joyce worked for Willie C. Poston, the Florence County Superintendent of Education for 30 years and after retirement, worked part time for School District 3 in Lake City, South Carolina. She was a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church in Hannah SC, where she served as pianist for 30 years and then later as the church secretary. She retired to Methodist Manor at the age of 89.Joyce is survived by numerous nieces and nephews to whom she was a role model and source of strength, faith, support and love.Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the Union Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in the cemetery.The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the Union Baptist Church, 1101 W. Hwy. 378 Hannah, Pamplico, SC 29583.The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the Union Baptist Church building fund at 1101 W. US Hwy 378 Hannah, Pamplico, SC 29583.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.
