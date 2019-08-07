MARION -- Mrs. Becky Jean Cooper Turner, 93, passed away at McLeod Hospice House in Florence on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Turner was born in the Centenary Community of Marion County, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lola Wiggins Cooper. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Arnie Lee Turner, Sr. Mrs. Tuner was retired but worked many years in food service. She was a member of Grace Community Church.Surviving are her son, Arnie L. Turner, Jr. (Cheryl) of Bolivia, NC; daughters, Jennie James (Boyd) of Marion, SC and Patsy Kidd (Tim) of Monroe, NC; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
