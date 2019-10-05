Jack Eugene Coker, 75, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Lake City Community Hospital. Mr. Coker was born on September 14, 1944 in Sumter, son of the late Jamie Coker and Lila Morris Coker. Jack was owner and operator of several local convenience stores in Florence county. He was known for his sense of humor and laughter with his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Surviving are his daughters; Brook Coker Barfield and Tabitha Coker Morris, sister; Jeanette Coker of Lake City, brothers; Ray Coker of Effingham and Leon Coker of Manning. Special nieces; Lisa Cole of Scranton and Faye Cantey of Lake City. He was predeceased in death by a brother, Harris Coker.Memorial Service will be at Carolina Funeral Home, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

