William "Bill" Claude Beard, 76, of Florence entered into rest Monday September 30, 2019 in Florence, South Carolina. Bill was born January 9, 1943 in Dresden, Tennessee to Chandler and Corrie Jean Hilliard Beard. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and had graduated from Dresden High School, in Dresden, Tennessee. He worked as a Salesman for Efird Chrysler Dodge for over 17 years and was an avid golfer. Bill is Survived by his sons; Billy Beard and Jeff Rowland, Daughter; Teresa Rowland, 2 Brothers; Frank and Bob Beard. Grandsons; Justin Beard and Nicholas Hans, Granddaughters; Kayla Beard, Jennifer Warren and April Downing. Great Grandsons Jackson Reed Warren and Joshua Warren, Great granddaughters; Caroline Grace Warren and Emma Grace Harvey. A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 AM Friday October 4, 2019 in the Cain-Calcutt Funeral Home Chapel, 512 2nd Loop Road, Florence, South Carolina. Private inurnment will take place at Florence National Cemetery at a later date.

