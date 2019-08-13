CLIO -- Mrs. Karen "K.K." Rogers McColl passed away Tuesday, August 06, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness. She was 65 years old.Mrs. McColl was born in Marion, SC, on September 22, 1953 to the late Duncan L. and Carole McIntyre Rogers. She was a member of Carolina Presbyterian Church. Mrs. McColl was a retired LPN. She enjoyed Clemson Football, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and family trips to the beach.She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory: husband, Jimmy Lynn McColl of Clio, SC; son, Jimmy Lynn McColl, Jr. of Clio, SC; daughter, Amy Vaughan (Carson) of Greenville, SC; brother, Dicky Rogers (Lynn) of Marion, SC; sister, Cheryl Baker (Kenneth) of Marion, SC; grandchildren, Ella M. Vaughan and Millie M. Vaughan; several nieces and nephews; and other beloved family members and friends.Mrs. McColl was preceded in death by her parents listed above and an aunt, Estelle Lee McIntyre.A graveside service was held 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at McLucas Cemetery in Clio, SC, officiated by Rev. Ray Howe.A visitation was held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home.Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Foundation, http://www.diabetes.org/donate/.On-line condolences may be made @ www.bfhbennettsville.com.Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the McColl family.
