LAKE CITY -- Lisa Marie Floyd, age 48, went to her Heavenly Home on August 26, 2019 following a brief illness. A service will be held at 4 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel in Olanta with burial in Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.She was the daughter of the late Shelley Odell Floyd and Winnie Floyd Reed. Lisa loved going to church and working for the Lord. She was a member of Great Commission Ministries, and she attended Central Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was a member of the National Federation of the Blind.She was preceded in death by a nephew; Dustin Feagin.She is survived by two sisters, Lahoma Floyd of Lake City, Jazmyne (Jerry) Roth of Sumter; and one brother Ervin Floyd of Lake City.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.

