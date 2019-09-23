David Carlton DeFee, Sr., 80, of Florence, passed away peacefully within his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019.Mr. DeFee was born in Florence, SC to the late Lona C. DeFee and Merlea Brown DeFee. In his early years, David served in the SC National Guard and followed his passion in the construction industry, where he later retired. Mr. DeFee was a founding member of Christian Fellowship Church and served the Lord his entire life. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching all sports with family and friends. Mr. DeFee will be remembered as a humble man, devout Christian, and loving husband, brother, father , and grandfather.He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Bunch DeFee, of Florence; son, David Carlton DeFee, Jr.; daughter, Becky DeFee (Jay) Thompson; grandchildren, Whitney Pryor (Cameron) Young and Kristen Pryor; brother, Don DeFee.Memorials may be made to the Christian Fellowship Church, PO Box 1178, Bennettsville, SC 29512.The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Christian Fellowship Church. Burial will follow in Gause Family Cemetery, Coward.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
