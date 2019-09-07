FLORENCE -- Barbara Sawyer Kinard, formerly of Florence, SC passed away at her Greenville, SC home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Salley, SC in 1937, she was the middle child of Henry A. Sawyer and Terue Tompkins Sawyer. She graduated with honors from Winthrop College in 1959 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Briggs Elementary for 25 years. She truly enjoyed teaching kids and helping each child reach his/her full potential. Her interests were researching her genealogy, traveling with her beloved husband Bill of 59 years and going to Clemson football games. She was also very active at Central United Methodist church. Barbara was an avid bridge player, continuing to play every week up until her passing. They called Florence, SC their home for over 50 years where they raised their family and were very involved in the community before relocating to Greenville, SC in their later years. Her one true love was always her family which meant everything to her.She was predeceased by her devoted husband, William Smyly Kinard Sr, her sister, Frieda Ann Sawyer, and her brother, Henry A. Sawyer, Jr.She is survived by a son, William Smyly Kinard, Jr. (Beverly), two daughters Jean Kinard Goldman (Blake) and Ann Kinard Saunders (Dave) along with 4 granddaughters, Shawn, Morgan, Kara and Lauren.A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2 pm followed by a service of remembrance at 3 pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC, 29607.The family would like to express their gratitude to Jackie, Janet, Beth and Brenda, who took care of her these last 6 years.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Central United Methodist Church in Florence, SC.Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com.
