James William Brewer (Jim) passed away at his home in Dillon on the evening of August 23, 2019. Jim was born April 2, 1942. From a young age he wanted to serve others, and so at the age of eighteen he enlisted in the United States Army. He served with distinction and honor as a member of the Special Forces unit, Green Berets, and served his first tour of duty at this time. All in all, he volunteered for three tours of duty in Vietnam. In 1963 he entered Officer Candidate School and was promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant. Mr. Brewer finished his military career at the rank of Captain. His time in the US Army was filled with adventure and accolades. He earned the Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation. He also earned his Combat Infantry Badge, his Air Force Pilot Badge, and his Army Parachutist Badge. He is survived by his wife, Christine Brewer, his children Richard Brewer (Angela), Randy Brewer (Gina), Ross Brewer (Darlene), and Liz Brewer James (Wes). He was beloved by his grandchildren, Danielle Moseley and Stephanie Newsome, James Brewer, Brittany Brewer, Kyle James, Garrett James, and David James as well as his niece Pat Froneberger who cared for him in his final days. His brother and sister Carl Bailey and Grace Batchelor will also miss him deeply as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edith Brewer, his sisters Mildred Boan and June Young.Funeral services will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday August 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM with burial in Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be 3-4 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
