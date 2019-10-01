James Richard Cusack II, known by most as Jimmy or Little Jimmy, age 58, of Sumter, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1961, a son of Dean Miles Pattillo and the late James R. Cusack I. Jimmy was educated in the Florence County public school system and graduated from Hannah-Pamplico High School. He attended Francis Marion College and had years of training throughout his work career. While in retail, he worked with sales initially and later visual displays, where he was able to incorporate his gift for design and precision. He was able to take very basics items and materials and make them noteworthy. Jimmy was an avid collector throughout his life; he loved and cared for many animals over the years; created beautiful home and garden designs; traveled across the US and to Italy, Mexico and Israel; and loved to laugh. He was a member of St. Peters Basilica in Columbia, SC.In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brother, Kevin Cusack; paternal grandparents, Otto and Nellie Cusack and maternal grandfather, Herbert Miles.Jimmy is survived by his mother and his step-father, George W. Pattillo, Sr. of Effingham; maternal grandmother, Lillie W. Miles of Lake City; sisters, Joni Rogers (Bobby) of Scranton, Toni Cusack (Richard) of Kingstree and Sheila Floyd (Reedy) of Lake City; his best friend, Josh Hoffman and his very spoiled feline child, Ridge. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and a host of friendsincluding some that have lasted for decades and many from his work years with J. C. Penney, J. B. White, Dillard's and Belk stores.Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have a private burial. Memorials made be made to SPCA Humane Organization, 1190 S. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150 or Jane H. Boswell Animal Shelter, 1434 McCurdy Road, Florence, SC 29503.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
