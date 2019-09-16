FLORENCE Charles Frederick Hewitt, Sr., 79, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, in a Florence hospital after an illness.Mr. Hewitt was born in Florence, South Carolina, a son of the late C. Freddie Hewitt and Hallie Turner Hewitt.He was a self-employed dental technician and was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church in Florence.He is survived by his wife, Johnnie Johnson Hewitt of Florence; two children, Angela Hewitt Prosser (Wendell) and Charles Frederick Hewitt, Jr. (Sylvia), both of Florence; five grandchildren, Lauren Prosser and Hallie Prosser Harvin (Joseph), and Carolina, Madison and Charlie Hewitt, all of Florence; a brother, Gene Hewitt, also of Florence; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Maggie.Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in the Chapel of Waters-Powell Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hewitt Cemetery on Highway 51, Cato Road.The family would like to thank Agape Hospice, especially Penny, Janet and Janice, for their loving care.Memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 621 N. Ebenezer Rd., Florence, SC 29501; or the American Cancer Society, 181 E. Evans St., Florence, SC 29506.

