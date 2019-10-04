FLORENCE -- David Watson, age 80, passed away in his home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 7th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Florence Ward, with burial following at the Latter-day Saints Cemetery in Society Hill, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday at the church. Born November 2, 1938, David is the son of the late James H. Watson and Clara O'Neal Watson. David served in the National Guard. He moved to California in 1958 and worked as a part-time police officer and for an aircraft production company, before moving back to Darlington in 1995 and worked in the grocery business. David was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as an Elder.Surviving are his sons, David Alan Watson and Michael Anthony Watson, both of Florence; his daughter, Felecia Anne (Norman) Jones of Florence; grandchildren, David Alan Watson, Jr., Anne Marie Poole, Ryan Cox, Charlie Cox and Chandler Watson. Also surviving are his brother, Robert Watson of Darlington; sisters, Daphne Doane of Arizona, Jean (Johnny) Williams of Moncks Corner, and Helen Gause of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Case and Elizabeth Hyman; brothers, James H. Watson, Jr., William "Bill" Watson, McIver "Mack" Watson, Howard Watson and Ben Watson.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
