MARION -- William Howard Sawyer passed away at age 86, on July 29, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence after a long illness. He was born April 28, 1933. He was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church in Mullins. He graduated from Marion High School and lived in Marion all his life.Predeceasing him were his parents, Olin M. Sawyer, Sr. and Ernestine Collins Sawyer; his infant daughter, Catherine Joyce; two brothers Olin M. Sawyer, Jr. and Boyd Jasper (BJ) Sawyer, two sisters, - Magdalene Drew and Mary Alice Meridth. Howard is survived by three sisters Sarah Lawton of Myrtle Beach, Shelby (Emory) Boette of Columbia and Hazel Rogers of Mullins and wonderful nieces and nephews plus an extended family and friends.Howard was employed by DuPont in Florence, SC where he retired. He enjoyed gardening and planting beautiful flowers as part of his work.Rev. Robbie Baxley will be officiating the service at Cox-Collins Funeral Home in Mullins, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with burial following at Devotion Gardens in Mullins. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:00 AM.The family wishes to thank Sunny Acres Nursing Home Dillon Hospital and Hospice Care in Florence for their wonderful care and concern.In lieu of flowers you may give a donation to a charity of your choice.
