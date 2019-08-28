Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon, Friday, August 29, 2019 at Greater Gethsemane Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, Inc. Burial will be Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Dimery & Rogers Funeral Home.Mother Frances Gurley died, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at MUSC (Carolina) in Florence, SCPublic visitation will be 1-7pm Thursday and other times 2228 Pine Forest Dr., Florence.Condolences may be expressed @ www.dimeryandrogers.com.

