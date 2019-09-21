TURBEVILLE -- Mary Ruth Green age 75, died September 21, 2019 in a Florence hospital after an illness.Funeral services will be held at 4 o'clock PM Monday September 23, 2019 at Turbeville Southern Methodist Church, with burial in the church cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 3:30 PM Monday prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.Mrs. Green was born in Williamsburg County, a daughter of the late Marvin A. Floyd and Lucille F. Floyd. She was a member of Turbeville Southern Methodist Church, She and her husband were owners of The Furniture House for 41 years, and she formerly owned Mary's Dress and Casual at 3 locations for 10 years.She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her step-father, Ed Floyd; two sisters, Mary Vin Floyd Wilkes and Jatannah Floyd Gause; two brothers, Stanley Floyd and M.A. Floyd.She is survived by her husband, Ronald D. Green of Turbeville; a son, Kevin (Amy) Green of Turbeville; three sisters, Linda (Andy) Hays, and Shelby Jean (Linwood) Springs both of Lake City, Faye Newman of Sumter; four brothers, John L. (Libby) Floyd, Tommy (Janice) Floyd, J. E. Floyd, and Dudley Floyd, all of Lake City; three Grandchildren, Slate D. Green, Ida R. Green, and Teagan E. "Sweet Pea" Green.Memorials can be sent to: Wycliffe Bible Translators P.O. Box 628200 Orlando, Fl. 32862 Please include a separate note stating: Preference for the Wycliffe Ministry of Brant and Mary Lane. Account # 229273 or online: www.wycliffe.org/partner/brantmarylane.Online Condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
